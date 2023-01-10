Watch CBS News
At least two cars hit woman before driving off in Austin neighborhood

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are looking for three drivers who hit a woman in the Austin neighborhood. 

Chicago police said just after midnight, a woman was crossing, in the 5600 block of West Madison Street, when a white SUV caused her to fall into the roadway.

Moments later, police said a Chevy Impala hit the victim and kept going.

While the woman was lying in the road, she may have been hit by a third car. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. 

None of the drivers stopped to help her.  

First published on January 10, 2023 / 8:35 AM

