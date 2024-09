CHICAGO (CBS) — At least eight cars were broken into in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m., police said a man broke into the driver's side and passenger's side windows of the cars parked between the 3600 and 3800 blocks of North Nordica Avenue.

Police said so far, only one vehicle owner reported property stolen.

The suspect got away in a dark-colored sedan.

No arrests have been made.