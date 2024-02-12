1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Bronx subway station

Police looking for 2 people after deadly shooting at Bronx subway station Police looking for 2 people after deadly shooting at Bronx subway station 02:33

NEW YORK - One person is dead and five injured after a shooting on a subway platform in the Bronx.

It happened at around 4:38 p.m. Monday at the Mount Eden subway station at Jerome Avenue.

Police say four men and two women were shot on the 4 train platform. One of the males died at the hospital.

According to the Fire Department, four of the five injured have serious injuries and one has minor injuries.

According to police sources, the incident is believed to have started as a fight aboard the northbound 4 train which then spilled out onto the platform. Sources say some of the victims are innocent bystanders who were standing on the platform when the shots were fired.

A witness said there were about a dozen people on the platform when the shots rang out, including children.

"I heard gunshots, running, shooting, like, maybe, six times, five, six times. I heard two child screaming. And then, when I saw the train coming, that's when I ran downstairs, because there was too many noise," the witness said.

The mayor's office does not believe the shooting is a random attack.

The search is on for for two people, CBS New York's Naveen Dhaliwal reported. So far, no arrests have been made.

Police are expected to share more details about the incident in a news conference at the scene shortly. We'll bring that to you live on CBS News New York.

Video from the scene showed numerous police and emergency personnel at the station.

Watch Chopper 2 over the scene

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out a report of a shooting in the Bronx. Watch more local news on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Monday, February 12, 2024

Trains were still running but were bypassing the station in both directions. Northbound trains are using the express track from 149th Street-Grand Concourse to Burnside Avenue.

Authorities urged people to avoid the area, saying they should expect mass transit disruptions, delays and road closures as the investigation continues.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.