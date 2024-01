One dead, two hurt in shooting on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person died, and two others were wounded in East Garfield Park Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place near Kedzie Avenue and Walnut Street.

A brown sedan with several bullet holes crashed into a tree. At least one ambulance was seen leaving the scene.

This is a developing story.