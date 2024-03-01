At least 20 people displaced by fire on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A building fire left at least 20 people displaced and one person injured Thursday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m., Chicago police said the fire broke out at a three story building in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard.

A 61-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for chest pain and smoke inhalation.

A warming bus was on the scene for residents. At least five of the residents are under 18 years old.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.