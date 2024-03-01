Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 20 people displaced by fire on Chicago's West Side

By Elyssa Kaufman, Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

At least 20 people displaced by fire on Chicago's West Side
At least 20 people displaced by fire on Chicago's West Side 01:33

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A building fire left at least 20 people displaced and one person injured Thursday night. 

Just before 11:30 p.m., Chicago police said the fire broke out at a three story building in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard. 

snapshot-2024-03-01t045415-361.jpg

A 61-year-old man was taken to a local hospital  for chest pain and smoke inhalation. 

A warming bus was on the scene for residents. At least five of the residents are under 18 years old.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 5:00 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.