At least 17 people displaced after 2 fires blocks apart in Back of The Yards

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least 17 people have been displaced by two fires blocks apart in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood and one of the fires is believed to be arson.

Around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, one of the fires broke out near 43rd and Honore streets. Three homes and a car were fully involved in the fire, officials said.

2 11. For three buildings on fire 4300 block of Honore. pic.twitter.com/lt0do6bJca — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 2, 2022

The Chicago Fire Department said the fire was struck out just before 11 p.m.

Around 9 p.m., flames poured out of a third floor window near 4500 S. Wood St. At least two people were displaced by this fire just two blocks from the fire on Honore.

One firefighter was hospitalized for minor injuries, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Police said they believe this fire started with an accelerant. Police are investigating it as arson.