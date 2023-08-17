Watch CBS News
'Aspire' educational monument to be unveiled in Englewood

Aspire monument dedication happening in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With a nod to the neighborhood's history, and a look ahead to the future, a new monument will be dedicated in Englewood Thursday.

The Aspire monument is at Wentworth and Marquette Road.

Created by local artist Maxwell Emkays, it celebrates the academic aspirations of Englewood's students.

The educational theme comes from the monument's location at the former home of Kennedy-King College.

Commercial real estate developer Sterling Bay owns the land and is planning an announcement later this fall about permanent plans for the site.

 

First published on August 17, 2023 / 9:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

