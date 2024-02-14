Where to get ashes in Chicago for Ash Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- You can get ashes on the go throughout the city. Here's what you need to know.
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a season of preparation leading up to Easter Sunday. In the Christian religion, it's a day when many of the faithful will receive ashes, in the form of a cross drawn on their foreheads.
- Old St. Patrick's Church
- Union Station from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and again at noon until 1:30 p.m.
- Morgan CTA Stop from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- Bartelme Park from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.