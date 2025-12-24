Park Ridge salon provides free monthly haircuts for adults with developmental disabilities

A Park Ridge salon owner has been cutting hair for more than 20 years, but some of her most important clients don't pay a dime.

For Holly Santelli and her team at Ash And Willow Eco Salon, a haircut is a luxury experience, but it's one not everyone can afford; which is why, once a month, Holly and a few stylists pack up supplies and go to Sasser House a few minutes away.

It's a home for adults with developmental disabilities, run by the nonprofit Avenues for Independence.

Holly got the idea when she spoke with an Avenues director 15 years ago.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh, could they use some free haircuts? I would love to donate my time to come and give free haircuts if anyone's interested,'" Holly said.

Matt, one of Holly's regulars, looks forward to every visit like it's Christmas Day.

For the Sasser house residents, not only do they get a free haircut, but it's also one less errand they have to run.

"For people with special needs and their families, there's a lot of struggles for them and there's a lot of expense and a lot of things," Holly said.

Clients like Matt get to bond with the stylists

"This is awesome. I've known Holly … it's been like nine years," Matt said.

And the stylists get a gift in return.

"It also teaches them about the power of giving back and, how meaningful it is to be able to do something like that that's so special," Holly said.

Avenues president and CEO Stephen Kray said Holly's operation started out small 15 years ago.

"Word of mouth spread, they saw people looking great with their fresh haircuts, and we got a bigger and bigger group coming here each month," he said.

As Holly and her team know, everyone deserves to feel confident about the person staring back at them in the mirror, especially at Christmas, when even a small act can leave the biggest impression.

"It's been awesome, I love it," Matt said

Last month, Holly won an Avenues Award for her service to the community. She said this is an act of service they plan to do for years to come.