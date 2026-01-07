Aruba police investigating deaths of Chicago-area couple who owned Morton Grove gym

Police in Aruba are investigating the death of two tourists from the Chicago area.

Police on the island, which is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, said they were called by the St. Regis Hotel, where the couple was staying, around 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Hotel staff told police that a person had fallen from a balcony and died. Police said when they arrived they found a man, an American, dead.

Investigators and hotel staff then went to check the man's room and found a woman inside dead. They identified the woman as the man's spouse.

Police identified the man as B. Jozic and the woman as C. Jozic. Family said identified the woman as Cristina Gatia, who they described as a mother of five and a grandmother.

Many questions about their deaths remain, but local media in Aruba reported police are investigating this as a murder-suicide.

The couple owned a gym in Morton Grove called Steel Fitness. CBS News Chicago saw a growing memorial outside the business on Tuesday.