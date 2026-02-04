Homeowners in Near West Side neighborhood turn garages into artist alley

A breathtaking Chicago alley is stunning visitors with its vibrant colors, with garage doors deliberately tagged resembling graffiti.

Just west of the Illinois Medical District, you'll find some newer homes at the intersection of Campbell and Lexington in Tri-Taylor that look very similar, but it's the back of those homes, specifically in the alley, that's catching everyone's attention.

"It gives us a chance to show off a little bit of our uniqueness in each of our houses," said resident Brandon Thompson.

Each garage door shares a story — some showcase Chicago sports history, but Thompson loves it all the same.

The builder came up with the idea when the new structures were built, and he didn't hesitate

"We got the chance to come check them out and see them before we moved in. Some neighbors got to choose their unique designs. One of our neighbors, who's an artist, actually, did one of the murals. So yeah, we're very proud of it," Thompson said.

It's not every day you expect people choose to stop in a city alley.

"Never. I stay away from alleys. But yeah, not this alley," said Jennie Bustillo.

"It's the most Insta-grammable alley in Chicago," Thompson said.

It turns out the alley is more than just popular. People are coming out even on a winter night to get a glance.

"I never seen nothing like this before," said visitor Danica King.

Danica, 13, is so amazed that she was taking pics and video through her mom's sunroof.

"If someone like likes art and stuff, they should come out here and look at it," she said.

She convinced her mom to venture down to this alley destination. Her grandmother, Lillian King, also found the visuals amazing.

"I see neighborhood unity, and I just love it. Maybe this something in my neighborhood I would love to do," she said.

When garages open and close, people are often hanging out. Neighbors say it's likely preventing unwanted graffiti in the neighborhood.

"I see it being a deterrent because I think the community respects it. People come to see it, and if there was vandalism, we wouldn't notice it because it's already a little tagged up," Thompson said with laughter.

Only time will tell if the color trend will spread to other Chicago alleys.