Art on theMART to debut 2022 winter program featuring Joffrey Ballet's The Nutcracker

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be a little chilly this weekend, but you can see a special holiday edition of Art on theMART.

They're premiering their Winter 2022 program starting Saturday night.

The program will feature Joffrey Ballet's The Nutcracker and a new piece - Chicago Design Through the Decades.

It will be displayed on the Merchandise Mart along the Chicago Riverwalk between Wells Street and Franklin Street with shows starting at 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The show will run through Dec. 30.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 1:52 PM

