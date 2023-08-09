Watch CBS News
Art on THE MART to feature Bud Billiken projection starting Wednesday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Bud Billiken to take over Chicago's Art on the Mart
Bud Billiken to take over Chicago's Art on the Mart 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The annual Bud Billiken Parade is this weekend, and Art on THE MART is getting into the spirit on Wednesday.

The projection of 'Billiken' will be displayed at the Merchandise Mart downtown, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday and continuing through Saturday, the parade day. 

CBS 2 will broadcast a special presentation of the Bud Billiken Festival on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Irika Sargent and Joe Donlon will be live in Washington Park for the long-standing Chicago tradition.

If you can't make it to the parade, it will also be streamed on the CBS Chicago website and for free on Pluto TV. 

