Art on THE MART to celebrate 5th anniversary with premiere of fall programming

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The popular outdoor exhibit Art on THE MART will celebrate its five-year anniversary on Thursday. 

It will also mark the start of its fall 2023 programming. 

Projections will include "Only in the Dark" by Dr. Yiyun Kang and the return of "The Geometry of Thought" by Charles Atlas. 

The celebrations will kick off with a live DJ starting at 7 p.m. and projections at 7:30 p.m. 

It's happening along the Chicago Riverwalk between Wells Street and Franklin Street. 

The projections will then be on display every night through Nov. 15. 

First published on September 13, 2023 / 12:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

