Chicago nonprofits help provide teachers and students with supplies for upcoming school year

Some Chicago nonprofits are busy this weekend helping students and teachers get ready to go back to school.

Volunteers spent Saturday packing up boxes of school supplies at the Art of Giving Foundation in Logan Square.

The charity collected donated art kits, books, and other supplies to help Chicago Public Schools teachers stock their classrooms.

"We used to do a backpack drive for the kids, but after learning from the teachers what they really wanted, we found out that a lot of the kids don't take their supplies back to the classroom. So we started to stock the classrooms so they had enough supplies for the entire year," said Art of Giving Foundation founder Autumn Pippenburg.

Teachers will be picking up their supplies on Sunday.

Meantime, in the North Center neighborhood, volunteers gathered at "Cradles to Crayons" to fill thousands of new backpacks with school supplies.

Volunteers purchased tickets to take part in Saturday's Backpack-A-Thon, and the money helped cover the cost of all those supplies. The backpacks will be distributed to Chicago families in need.