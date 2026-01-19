Loved ones of Marcela Herrera, killed in hit-and-run crash in Pilsen, organize art gallery in her memory

It's been six months since a 22-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in the Pilsen neighborhood. The driver has not been arrested.

Family and friends of Marcela Herrera organized an art gallery not only to remember her but also to push for accountability.

"I love this photo, this is Marcela and her mom, that Marcela organized for Día de los Muertos," said friend Diego Garcia.

The walls were covered with pictures of Marcella Herrera, and some of her favorite music filled the room.

"She just loved working with these children."

Each picture tells a story about the impact Herrera left on friends and family. Remembered as kind, patient, and for her smile

"To be here with people who loved Marcela is just a warm feeling because we are all feeling the same thing," Garcia said.

"It's been six months, a really hard six months for all of us," said friend Jazmin Ruiz.

Last July, Herrera was hit and killed while walking across the intersection at Ashland and Cullerton after working a street festival in the Pilsen neighborhood. Chicago police said the driver of this Dodge Journey SUV never stopped.

Her fiancé was seriously injured but has since recovered.

In the six months since the 22-year-old's death, loved ones have searched for closure by holding rallies and protests as they push CPD to make an arrest.

"People out there know who did it, so we are here to push people to speak up because that's the right thing to do," Garcia said.

"Their time is coming. Everything in this world comes back full circle," Ruiz said.

While family and friends continue to push for an arrest in Herrera's case, they are also calling for safety improvements to be made at the intersection where she was hit.