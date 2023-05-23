Watch CBS News
Local

Arson suspected in Oak Forest House fire

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

OAK FOREST (CBS) -- Investigators believe arson caused a house fire on Tuesday in Oak Forest. 

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Bellaire Avenue, police said.  

There were no reports of any injuries. 

The fire is being investigated as an arson by the Oak Forest police and fire departments, and the state fire marshal. 

Anyone with information should call Detective Sergeant Burnett at 708 687 1376.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 2:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.