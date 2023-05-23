Arson suspected in Oak Forest House fire

OAK FOREST (CBS) -- Investigators believe arson caused a house fire on Tuesday in Oak Forest.

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Bellaire Avenue, police said.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is being investigated as an arson by the Oak Forest police and fire departments, and the state fire marshal.

Anyone with information should call Detective Sergeant Burnett at 708 687 1376.