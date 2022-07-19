Arson investigation underway in Kilbourn Park

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Bomb and arson investigators are on the scene of a fire in Kilbourn Park.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. near Pulaksi Road and Melrose Street. 

A witness, who was waiting for a bus, captured video of a man breaking a window. Moments later, there was a big flash of light and fire. 

No injuries were reported. 

This incident is under investigation. 

