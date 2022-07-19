Arson investigation underway in Kilbourn Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Bomb and arson investigators are on the scene of a fire in Kilbourn Park.
The fire broke out around 4 a.m. near Pulaksi Road and Melrose Street.
A witness, who was waiting for a bus, captured video of a man breaking a window. Moments later, there was a big flash of light and fire.
No injuries were reported.
This incident is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.