Arson investigation underway after 2 children injured, 1 critically, in Englewood fire

By Mugo Odigwe

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A police investigation is underway after two children were injured in a house fire in Englewood.

The Chicago Fire Department  responded to the fire, in the 6100 block of South Carpenter, just before 11:40 p.m. Police said an "item that was ignited" was thrown at the back of the house. 

Police said one adult and four children got out of the house uninjured. Firefighters were then told there were children still in the home. 

Firefighters rescued a 4-year-old boy who was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

A second boy, 9 years old, was taken to the same hospital in good condition. 

The fire in under investigation for arson. 

First published on April 24, 2023 / 5:07 AM

