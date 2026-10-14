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Armored car courier robbed near bank in Cicero, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Courtney Scott

/ CBS Chicago

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An armored car courier was robbed Wednesday afternoon in the west Chicago suburb of Cicero.

At 12:20 p.m., Cicero police were called for an armed robbery in the 4800 block of West Cermak Road. They learned an armored car courier was leaving a bank on the block and going to an armored truck parked nearby, the Town of Cicero said.

Multiple people came up and robbed the courier, the town said. No shots were fired, and no one was injured, the town said.

Video from CBS Skywatch showed crime scene tape around a Brinks truck outside a PNC Bank branch.

Cicero police were coordinating with the FBI for the investigation.

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