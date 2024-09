Armed suspects rob apartment with 2 girls inside on Chicago's South Side

Armed suspects rob apartment with 2 girls inside on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — An armed robbery was reported at an apartment in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Just after 7:20 a.m., police said the suspects fired shots outside an apartment building, in the 6600 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, before entering. There were two girls home at the time.

Police said the suspects stole items from the home before leaving the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating.