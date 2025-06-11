Man shoots, kills armed robbery suspect on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man shot and killed an armed robbery suspect in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago police said a 36-year-old man was getting items out of his car, in the 1400 block of North Artesian Avenue, just after 10:45 p.m., when an armed man approached and demanded his belongings.

Police said the would-be victim, who is a concealed carry license holder, pulled out his gun and shot the suspect multiple times.

The attempted robber, an 18-year-old, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died.

No other injuries were reported.

Area Five detectives are investigating.