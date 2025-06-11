Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shoots, kills armed robbery suspect on Chicago's Northwest Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Man shoots, kills armed robbery suspect on Chicago's Northwest Side
Man shoots, kills armed robbery suspect on Chicago's Northwest Side 00:26

A man shot and killed an armed robbery suspect in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to the Chicago Police Department. 

Chicago police said a 36-year-old man was getting items out of his car, in the 1400 block of North Artesian Avenue, just after 10:45 p.m., when an armed man approached and demanded his belongings. 

Police said the would-be victim, who is a concealed carry license holder, pulled out his gun and shot the suspect multiple times.

The attempted robber, an 18-year-old, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he later died. 

No other injuries were reported. 

Area Five detectives are investigating.  

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.