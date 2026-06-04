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Man shot, serious injured during armed robbery in Bronzeville

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was shot and seriously injured during an armed robbery in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood on Wednesday night. 

Chicago police said the 27-year-old victim was walking when two armed men approached him. They took the victim's property, and one of the men fired shots. 

The victim was shot in the stomach and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area One detectives are investigating. 

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