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Customers, staff robbed at gunpoint inside River North diner

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Customers and staff were robbed at gunpoint inside a River North diner early Thursday morning. 

Chicago police said three men entered a business in the 300 block of W. Chicago Ave., Griddle 24, with guns and demanded money around 3:15 a.m.

Police said the group took money from the cash registers and then targeted personal property from four people in the diner. The armed men also hit a 23-year-old man in the head during the incident. 

The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Sources told CBS News Chicago the 23-year-old victim was an employee, and the other victims were customers of the diner. 

No arrests have been made. 

Police are investigating. 

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