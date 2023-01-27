Clerk struck in head with gun during robbery at Lake Villa liquor store

LAKE VILLA, Ill. (CBS) – Police are seeking information following an armed robbery at a liquor store in Lake Villa Thursday evening.

Around 8:31 p.m., officers responded to Lake Villa Liquors, located at 102 South Milwaukee Ave., within minutes following the robbery.

Police say the suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money before striking the clerk in the head with the firearm. The clerk complied and the suspect fled northbound from the scene in a waiting car with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers learned through surveillance footage and witness interviews the robber arrived at the store in a silver Buick Century sedan with a second individual.

The car was described as a possible 2002 model with dark window tints and a damaged rear bumper above the taillight. The same car was used in other robberies in surrounding counties – each time having a different stolen plate, police said.

Lake Villa Police Department

The suspect is described as a black male with a thin build wearing dark clothing – including a dark ski mask, sunglasses with black gloves, and a black or dark color baseball cap with a white square image on the front.

The clerk was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to a local area hospital as a precaution, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lake Villa Police Department. Tipsters can submit information through an anonymous crime tip form on the village website, or notify detectives at 847-356-6106. Information can also be shared with the Lake County Crimestoppers at 847-662-2222, or 211 in Lake County.