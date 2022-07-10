Watch CBS News
Police search for suspects in armed robbery of gas station in Naperville

Naperville, Ill. (CBS) – Naperville Police are looking for three men involved in an armed robbery at a gas station Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 0 block of East Ogden Avenue to a report of an armed robbery around 9:28 p.m.

Police said three masked men, armed with handguns, entered the station and took an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products before fleeing.

The offenders fled in a dark-colored sedan driven by an unidentified fourth suspect, according to police.  

The first suspect is described as a man early 20s with a stocky build, wearing a dark jacket with a hood, dark mask, light pants, and gray gloves.

The second suspect, a man early 20's with a thin build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, light-colored mask, dark pants, and gray gloves.

The third suspect, a man early 20's with a thin build, was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark mask, dark mask, and gray gloves.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420- 6666 and ask for investigations.

