Police search for suspect who robbed man on CTA Grand Red Line platform

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in connection with an armed robbery at the CTA Grand Red Line stop Sunday.

The robbery happened in the 500 block of North State Street around 10:45 p.m.

Police said the masked suspect approached a 21-year-old man who was waiting for a train and asked him if he wanted to buy a cigarette. When the victim pulled out his money, the suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim's money while threatening him.

The suspect took the victim's money and fled, police said.

Police only had a vague description of the suspect but say he is a black male between 18 to 30 years old, 5 foot 9 inches, and weighing between 140 to 160 pounds.

Mass Transit Detectives

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives at 312-745-4706