2 in custody after shots fired during attempted armed robbery in Belmont Cragin

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
A man fired shots at two men who tried to rob him at gunpoint early Tuesday morning in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood.  

Chicago police said a 39-year-old man was getting out of his car in the 5200 block of West Montana Street when two men walked up with a gun and demanded his belongings. Police said the victim, who is a concealed carry holder, fired multiple shots at the men. 

Officers responded and took the two men into custody. 

A 23-year-old man suspected of robbery was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

It is not clear if charges have been filed. Police are investigating. 

