Store clerk pistol-whipped during armed robbery in Albany Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A violent armed robbery overnight in Albany Park.
Police say three robbers pistol-whipped a clerk at a business near Montrose and Francisco.
The suspects took miscellaneous items from the store and ran away.
the clerk was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital for his injuries.
No one is in custody.
Area detectives are investigating.
