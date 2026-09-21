Search on for armed robbers targeting woman in broad daylight in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood

Chicago police were searching Monday morning for the gunmen who robbed multiple women and stole their jewelry in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Three incidents have been reported since Thursday of last week, and all of them happened in the middle of the day. One of the robberies happened right near Lincoln Park Zoo.

Police issued a community alert about the incidents on Sunday.

Investigators said in each incident, two masked men approached women walking by themselves, pulled out a handgun, and demanded rings and necklaces.

The robberies happened at the following locations and times:

300 block of West Webster Avenue, 2:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.

1800 block of North Larrabee Street, 3:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.

2200 block of North Halsted Street, 3:33 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.

Police do not have a useful description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Belmont Area Detectives at 312-744-8263, or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # P26-3-030.