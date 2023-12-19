Armed robbers target Wing Stop on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Armed robbers are on the run after they stole money from a Wing Stop in the North Park neighborhood.
Chicago police said two men entered the restaurant, in the 6100 block of North Lincoln Avenue just before 11:40 p.m. Police said one of the offenders pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register.
An employee complied and the offenders got away in a blue sedan.
No injuries were reported.
Police are investigating.
