Armed robbers target Wing Stop on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Armed robbers are on the run after they stole money from a Wing Stop in the North Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said two men entered the restaurant, in the 6100 block of North Lincoln Avenue just before 11:40 p.m. Police said one of the offenders pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register.

An employee complied and the offenders got away in a blue sedan.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating.