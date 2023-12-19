Watch CBS News
Armed robbers target Wing Stop on Northwest Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Armed robbers are on the run after they stole money from a Wing Stop in the North Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said two men entered the restaurant, in the 6100 block of North Lincoln Avenue just before 11:40 p.m. Police said one of the offenders pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register. 

An employee complied and the offenders got away in a blue sedan. 

No injuries were reported. 

Police are investigating. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on December 19, 2023 / 6:05 AM CST

