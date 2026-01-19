Watch CBS News
Armed robbers target jewelry store in Chicago's Little India

Adam Harrington
A jewelry store in Chicago's Little India district was robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening.

Police said at 7:23 p.m., six people armed with a gun forced their way into a jewelry store in the 2600 block of West Devon Avenue and took jewelry from display cases.

The robbers fled the scene in two sport-utility vehicles — one white, the other black, police said.

There were no injuries reported, and no one was in custody Monday morning.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating.

