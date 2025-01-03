Watch CBS News
Woman shot in Chicago trying to get away from armed robbers, police say

By Eric Henderson

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO — A woman was shot trying to get away from a robbery in the back of the yard's neighborhood.

Police say the 31-year-old woman was a passenger in a parked car when five people got out of another car and tried to rob.

Police say the would-be robbers fired shots as the car drove away. The woman was hit several times and is in good condition at the hospital.

Few other details were immediately available. Stay with this story as more information is available.

Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.

