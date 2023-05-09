Armed robbers have struck a dozen times in recent days on West, Near Northwest sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Monday issued a community alert about a pattern of armed robberies around the West and Near Northwest sides in just the past few days.

In each incident, the robbers got out of a car, approached the victim, and demanded their property at gunpoint, police said. The robbers then got back in the car and left.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations in the Little Village, Logan Square, Humboldt Park, West Humboldt Park, and East Garfield Park neighborhoods:

3400 block of West 27th Street on Saturday at 5:40 a.m.

2700 block of South Lawndale Avenue on Saturday at 5:40 a.m.

2700 block of South Christiana Avenue on Saturday at 5:45 a.m.

2800 block of South Christiana Avenue on Saturday at 5:50 a.m.

3800 block of West 26th Street on Saturday at 6:34 a.m.

2000 block of North Hamlin Avenue on Saturday at 6:00 a.m.

1200 block of North Springfield Avenue on Monday at 6:45 a.m.

1200 block of North Keeler Avenue on Monday at 6:45 a.m.

4300 block of West Potomac Avenue on Monday at 6:51 a.m.

4300 block of West Kamerling Avenue on Monday at 6:45 a.m.

3700 block of West 24th Street on Monday at 6:20 a.m.

300 block of South Central Park Avenue on Monday at 6:21 a.m.

Police said there are to five male robbers between the ages of 15 and 25, who have been previously known to be driving a black Kia sport-utility vehicle with a Florida license plate.

Anyone with information should call Area 4 detectives at (312) 746-8253.