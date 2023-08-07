Police warn of armed robbers driving stolen Kias or Hyundais

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating a string of 19 armed robberies on the Northwest Side and West Side in which the suspects have been driving stolen Kia or Hyundai vehicles.

In each robbery, two or three people get out of a vehicle, and demand the victims' property at gunpoint.

The robberies happened at the following locations on Saturday and Sunday in the Avondale, Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Hermosa, Wicker Park, and Austin neighborhoods:

3900 block of W George on August 5, 2023 at 6:40pm

2300 block of N Western Ave on August 5, 2023 at 6:50pm

2500 block of N Richmond St on August 5, 2023 at 6:50pm

2600 block of N Hamlin Ave on August 5, 2023 at 7:30pm

1700 block of N Keystone on August 6, 2023 at 5:30am

4000 block of W Armitage Ave on August 6, 2023 at 5:31am

1300 block of N Moorman St on August 6, 2023 at 10:50am

2900 block of N Albany Ave on August 6, 2023 at 11:00am

2500 block of N Rockwell St on August 6, 2023 at 11:05am

2800 block of W Diversey Ave on August 6, 2023 at 11:15am

4300 block of W Schubert Ave on August 6, 2023 at 11:40am

4300 block of W Schubert Ave on August 6, 2023 at 11:40am

3200 block of W Fullerton Ave on August 6, 2023 at 11:50am

2100 block of N Spaulding Ave on August 6, 2023 at 11:50am

1800 block of N Spaulding Ave on August 6, 2023 at 11:50am

3600 block of W Potomac Ave on August 6, 2023 at 12:00pm

2400 block of N Spaulding Ave on August 6, 2023 at 12:05pm

1600 block of N Drake Ave on August 6, 2023 at 12:05pm

1400 block of N Cicero Ave on August 6, 2023 at 12:10pm

Police did not have detailed descriptions of the robbers, who were driving stolen Kia or Hyundai vehicles that were either white, beige, or grey.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.