Police warn of armed robbers driving stolen Kias or Hyundais
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating a string of 19 armed robberies on the Northwest Side and West Side in which the suspects have been driving stolen Kia or Hyundai vehicles.
In each robbery, two or three people get out of a vehicle, and demand the victims' property at gunpoint.
The robberies happened at the following locations on Saturday and Sunday in the Avondale, Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Hermosa, Wicker Park, and Austin neighborhoods:
- 3900 block of W George on August 5, 2023 at 6:40pm
- 2300 block of N Western Ave on August 5, 2023 at 6:50pm
- 2500 block of N Richmond St on August 5, 2023 at 6:50pm
- 2600 block of N Hamlin Ave on August 5, 2023 at 7:30pm
- 1700 block of N Keystone on August 6, 2023 at 5:30am
- 4000 block of W Armitage Ave on August 6, 2023 at 5:31am
- 1300 block of N Moorman St on August 6, 2023 at 10:50am
- 2900 block of N Albany Ave on August 6, 2023 at 11:00am
- 2500 block of N Rockwell St on August 6, 2023 at 11:05am
- 2800 block of W Diversey Ave on August 6, 2023 at 11:15am
- 4300 block of W Schubert Ave on August 6, 2023 at 11:40am
- 3200 block of W Fullerton Ave on August 6, 2023 at 11:50am
- 2100 block of N Spaulding Ave on August 6, 2023 at 11:50am
- 1800 block of N Spaulding Ave on August 6, 2023 at 11:50am
- 3600 block of W Potomac Ave on August 6, 2023 at 12:00pm
- 2400 block of N Spaulding Ave on August 6, 2023 at 12:05pm
- 1600 block of N Drake Ave on August 6, 2023 at 12:05pm
- 1400 block of N Cicero Ave on August 6, 2023 at 12:10pm
Police did not have detailed descriptions of the robbers, who were driving stolen Kia or Hyundai vehicles that were either white, beige, or grey.
Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.
