Police issue alert of multiple armed robberies minutes apart on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of multiple armed robberies that happened Tuesday on the city's North Side.

The robberies happened in Wicker Park, West Loop, Near North Side, and Near West Side.

Police say in each incident, two to four armed suspects approached victims displaying dark and silver colored semi-automatic handguns and took their property by threatening the use of force.

Upon taking possession of the victim's personal belongings, the offenders fled in multiple vehicles, police said.

Incident times and locations:

600 block of West Fullerton Parkway on September 27 at 10:08 p.m.

1400 block of West Lake Street on September 27 at 11:30 p.m.

1300 block of West Fulton Street on September 27 at 11:32 p.m.

500 block of West Division Street on September 27 at 11:38 p.m.

1600 block of North Claremont Avenue on September 27 at 11:40 pm.

Police only had vague descriptions of the suspects.

They are also reminding the public:

Be aware of these crimes and alert family and friends who live in the area.

Be aware of your surroundings and free from distractions.

If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Pay special attention to suspicious individuals or vehicles in the area.

Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offender(s), including any vehicle description and license plate information.

If approached by a witness to an incident, request they remain on the scene when possible or obtain contact information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at 312-744-8263.