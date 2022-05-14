Police issue alert of armed robberies in Edgewater, Rogers Park areas

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents of recent armed robberies in the Edgewater and Rogers Park areas early Saturday morning.

In each incident, armed individuals would approach victims and demand their property while displaying firearms. After taking the victims' property, the subjects then enter into a vehicle and flee the scene.

Incident times and locations:

· 5500 block of N. Kenmore Ave on May 14, 2022, at 12:10 a.m.

· 5600 block of N. Kenmore Ave on May 14, 2022, at 12:30 a.m.

· 2100 block of W. Birchwood Ave on May 14, 2022, at 12:53 a.m.

· 5600 block of N. Broadway on May 14, 2022, at 1:15 a.m.

· 5800 block of N. Winthrop Ave on May 14, 2022, at 1:15 a.m.

The offenders are described as two African American men between 18-30 years of age, with slim build, dark clothing, and black ski mask

Police are reminding residents to always:

· Be aware of your surroundings at all times.

· When out at night or in the early morning hours alone, stay in well-lit areas.

· Pay special attention to suspicious individuals loitering in the area.

· Report suspicious activity immediately.

· If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

· Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any physical/clothing identifiers in addition to any vehicle description and license plate information.

· If approached by a witness to an incident, request they remain on scene when possible or obtain contact information.

· Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives -- Area 3 Detective Division at 312-744-8263.