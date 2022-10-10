Watch CBS News
Armed robber targeting postal workers for master keys
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for an armed robber targeting postal workers for their master keys. 

At least five incidents have been reported on the city's West Side since Aug. 17. 

In each case, a man armed with a handgun ambushes mail carriers on their route and demands they hand over their keys. 

Those keys can be used to open all the blue boxes and cluster boxes in a given zip code. 

