Armed man shot, killed by police officer during foot pursuit in Michigan City, Indiana

A man was shot and killed by a police officer after a traffic stop turned into a foot pursuit in Michigan City, Indiana, Friday evening, Indiana State Police said.

Preliminary information indicated that around 5:30 p.m., a Michigan City police officer performed a traffic stop on a red Dodge SUV for an equipment violation in the 5800 block of South Franklin Street.

During the stop, an armed man ran on foot from the scene, and officers began to chase him. During this, an officer fired their gun, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was given first aid and taken to Franciscan Health Hospital, where he died. He has since been identified as 21-year-old Jorge Meza from South Bend, Indiana. An autopsy by the LaPorte County Coroner has been scheduled for Sunday.

Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Police said that once all body camera and in-car videos have been reviewed and the investigation completed, they will be submitted to the LaPorte County Prosecutor for review. The officer's identification will be released once all interviews have been completed.

The officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave, which is in accordance with the department's policies, while the Indiana State Police investigation is being conducted.