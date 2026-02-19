Home invader in custody after hourslong standoff with police in Arlington Heights, Illinois

An armed home invasion suspect is in custody after an hourslong standoff with police in northwest suburban Arlington Heights, Illinois.

At 7:33 a.m., police were called for a burglary in progress in the 800 block of North Chestnut Avenue . It turned out to be an armed home invader who was inside a house on the block with the residents.

Police said the homeowners were able to lock themselves in a bedroom and called 911. Officers stormed into the house and rescued the residents, taking them out to safety, police said.

While rescuing the homeowners, officers heard gunshots inside the home, police said. The Arlington Heights Fire Department also then responded.

SWAT teams used flash bangs and messages to try to get the man to leave the house. They told the suspect he was surrounded, tired calling his name and even tried calling his phone. None of it worked.

The Northern Illinois Police Alarm System was activated for additional manpower. Nearby schools were notified and placed on a soft lockdown, and the public was advised to stay away from Chestnut Avenue between Elm and Hawthorne. Neighbors were also told to stay inside their homes.

Then around 3 p.m., the man who had been inside came out. He was wearing multiple layers of clothing and appeared to be unharmed.

What motivated the home invasion and standoff is not clear; police have not said and neighbors said they have no idea. They are worried this could be a random attack.

"I was upstairs my wife called me and said 'Hey there's police officers out front,'" said Dale Brown, who lives across the street and spoke to CBS News Chicago virtually while he was still on lockdown. "And then I stepped out the front door and the police officer immediately said go back into your house go in the back of a room or down into the basement."

"I think the wife was still barefoot they were just, whatever happened in there, they were quick to just leave when they had the opportunity so I'm glad they got out safely," he said added about his neighbor.

Arlington Heights police have not released any information about any charges, pending or otherwise.