In northwest suburban Chicago, a 105-year tradition on Memorial Day

Ceremonies and parades marking Memorial Day took place across the area as many paid tribute to the men and women who have served our country.

For 105 years, Arlington Heights has honored its 59 fallen military heroes, spanning battles as old as the Civil War and as recent as the war in Afghanistan.

The village's tradition of reading the names of those lost is a subtle yet powerful gesture that keeps their memory alive.

"As long as one veteran or one patriot lives in Arlington Heights, their sons will always be honored, and they will never be forgotten," Mayor Tom Hayes said.

Veteran advocate Kathy Strong has traveled the country sharing the story of Army Specialist James Moreland, who went missing in action while serving in Vietnam.

Honoring him has given her purpose, and she plans to place a memorial brick in honor of Moreland in all 50 states.

"Yeah, he made the ultimate sacrifice, and I just want to make sure that he's honored for that sacrifice," Strong said.

It was a promise she made Christmas day 1972 when Strong, then 12 years old, got a metal bracelet in her stocking. It was one of those MIA-POW bracelets, a popular fad in the 1970s. Each bracelet bore the name of a soldier who was either still a prisoner in Vietnam or missing in action. The idea was to wear the bracelet until your veteran came home.

"I slipped the bracelet on my left wrist with a simple promise that I would wear it until he came home from Vietnam," Strong said. "Of course, I had no idea that it would take over 38 years to fulfill that promise."

In 2011, the remains of the elite Army Green Beret soldier were identified. The morning before the funeral, she removed the bracelet and slipped it on the sleeve of Moreland's uniform.

Illinois marks the 38th state for Strong, who now plans to head to Nebraska to continue on this journey to honor Moreland.