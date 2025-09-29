Watch CBS News
Tortoise makes a break for it in Arlington Heights, found under peach tree enjoying a snack

Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
A quick response from Arlington Heights police helped catch as slow-moving culprit.

The owners of a 60-pound tortoise initially posted to a Palatine Facebook page that their pet had gone missing Saturday afternoon. The owner said he was last seen near Wilkie and Oakton.

Arlington Heights police posted a day later they had received a report of a large tortoise on the loose. They were able to respond quickly and found the runaway reptile near a peach tree, chowing down on peaches.

After he was done enjoying his snack, the officers captured him and reunited him with his owners.  

