Tortoise makes a break for it in Arlington Heights, found under peach tree enjoying a snack

A quick response from Arlington Heights police helped catch as slow-moving culprit.

The owners of a 60-pound tortoise initially posted to a Palatine Facebook page that their pet had gone missing Saturday afternoon. The owner said he was last seen near Wilkie and Oakton.

Arlington Heights police posted a day later they had received a report of a large tortoise on the loose. They were able to respond quickly and found the runaway reptile near a peach tree, chowing down on peaches.

After he was done enjoying his snack, the officers captured him and reunited him with his owners.