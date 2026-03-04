Arlington Heights firefighter's home catches fire while he's on duty

The Arlington Heights Fire Department had to work to put out a kitchen fire at the home of one of their own firefighters Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said they were called to a home in the 200-block of North Pine Avenue at about 7 a.m., where a member of their own department lives with his family. That firefighter was on duty at the time of the fire, officials said.

Officials said the fire started when the family was making breakfast and a toaster oven caught fire. The family member tried to put the fire out on their own, but wasn't able to so they got the whole family out of the house and called 911.

The Arlington Heights Fire Department said the blaze was contained in the kitchen, and no injuries were reported, but the home is not habitable as a result of smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by fire officials.