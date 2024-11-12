Car crashes into semi-trailer truck in Chicago suburbs after fleeing traffic stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenage driver crashed into a semi-trailer truck Tuesday morning in northwest suburban Arlington Heights, after fleeing a traffic stop in neighboring Prospect Heights.

Prospect Heights police said, shortly before 10:30 a.m., an officer in a marked squad car spotted a gray 4-door Lexus driving 56 mph in a 30 mph speed zone while headed west on Willow Road near Linden Road North.

When the officer activated the lights on his squad car and made a U-turn to try to pull the driver over, the Lexus sped off, and headed north on Rand Road from Willow Road.

Police said the officer determined he could not safely catch up to the fleeing Lexus, and did not chase the vehicle, but alerted dispatchers of the car's last known location.

A short time later, dispatchers advised Prospect Heights police of a crash involving the same Lexus and a semi-trailer truck in Arlington Heights, at Palatine and Rand roads.

Witnesses said the driver of the Lexus was speeding and driving recklessly before hitting the back of the truck. The Lexus ended up going through the undercarriage of the semi, and was severely damaged.

"I saw the small car trying to stop, but he couldn't stop on time for the red light. So he was trying to turn, and while it was green for the other lanes to pass, there was a truck passing by, and the guy started going into the lane where the truck was driving, and the truck drove right over him," Nada Daud said.

The diver of the Lexus, a 19-year-old man, was taken to Northwest Community Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He is facing multiple traffic-related charges.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.