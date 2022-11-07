Arlington Heights Village Board again consider Chicago Bears stadium plan

CHICAGO (CBS) – Leaders in Arlington Heights vote Monday night on whether to move forward with the Chicago Bears' proposal for a new stadium.

The Village Board is expected to OK a pre-development agreement with the team. That agreement will essentially serve as a roadmap, defining how future plans and processes will be reviewed as the project develops.

It is not a final proposal.

The Bears have previously said they want to turn the old Arlington Racecourse into a $5 billion stadium and entertainment district.