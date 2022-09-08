Bears to meet with Arlington Heights community as city leaders try to keep team in Chicago

Bears to meet with Arlington Heights community as city leaders try to keep team in Chicago

Bears to meet with Arlington Heights community as city leaders try to keep team in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Thursday brings another step forward in the possibility that the bears could leave soldier field and hiking to the suburbs.

The team is hosting a meeting with the community Thursday night to talk about it's ideas for redeveloping Arlington Race Course. They're going to be talking about their potential purchase and redevelopment.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium at John Hersey High School.

Last year, the Bears signed a $197 million purchase agreement with Churchill Downs for the 326-acre site of the former Arlington Park racecourse, and remain in negotiations on a contract for the site.

Meanwhile Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city are fighting to keep them here. The city announced plans to renovate Soldier Field this summer.

Arlington Heights hasn't approved the massive complex, which includes a domed stadium with commercial retail and housing

The village said they "look forward to reviewing traffic, financial and economic data" as they move forward.