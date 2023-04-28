Celebrating Arbor Day in the Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's Arbor Day and in the city and suburbs people will be planting new trees.

A city program called "Our Roots Chicago" hopes to expand Chicago's tree canopy coverage by planting 75,000 trees over five years.

More than 18,000 thousand trees were planted last year.

Suburban students are putting their green thumbs together with the Chicago region trees initiative.

Students from Eisenwower, Richards, and Shephard high school will be out at the blue island golf course planting trees.

They earned a grant from CRTI to plant 700 trees in the area. They're starting at the golf course because it has the lowest percentage of trees in the city.