Arab Americans would be counted separately in state data under new bill

(CBS) -- For the first time in Illinois, a bill was introduced that could ensure Arab Americans are finally counted in government data.

This comes after years-long reporting by CBS 2 that revealed the devastating impact of data not being collected on this group.

"[This bill] means that we exist as a community," said Nareman Taha, co-founder of the Arab American Family Services. "It means endless opportunities from education to public health."

Without their own category on government forms, Arab Americans have long been counted as "white" or "other." Social service groups, activists, researchers and residents say that makes it nearly impossible to gather critical data and address the community's needs.

That was no more evident than during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Arabs were among those dying at high rates in Illinois, CBS 2 found city and state agencies did not have a separate category tracking this information like they do for other groups. Therefore, organizations struggled to obtain funding for resources.

"If you don't have the data, you don't have the resources," said Nadia Abuelezam, an epidemiologist and professor at Boston College. "We aren't able to target communities that might be in need, and we're not catering to every community as we should be as public health professionals."

Groups in Illinois have long been at the forefront of a decades-long fight, pushing the federal government to create a "Middle Eastern or North African" (MENA) category for the U.S. Census. They argue it's critical to separately collect data on Arab Americans so the government can better understand how to allocate resources.

"[Funders] would always ask us that question: 'How do you know?' And we know. It's here. It's in our community," said Itedal Shalabi, co-founder of AAFS. "But we can't give you statistics, we can't give you evidence-based research, because, again, as Arab Americans, we're labeled as white."

A category has not been created on the federal level. Local governments have pointed to a lack of category on the Census when asked why they have not created their own MENA category. It would also require a new state law to change government databases and systems at the local level.

If passed into law, the bill would add MENA as a racial classification. Whenever a state agency is required by law to compile or report statistical data using racial or ethnic classifications, the law says they must use MENA in addition to white, Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander.

The bill was introduced last week and is currently in the Rules committee under HB 3768 and HB 3242. It is waiting to be assigned to the appropriate committee, where it will be presented. There will be an opportunity for testimony. If the bill passes Committee, it will go to the floor of the House for a vote, and then the Senate for a vote.

Taha said AAFS convened several groups to collaborate on and support the bill, including the Arab American Bar Association and the Arab American Business and Professional Association.

She said if the bill passes, that also means, for the first time, Arab Americans will have the choice of which category to identify.

"No one is choosing for me," Taha said. "I can pick the box that truly represents me, and MENA does. Before, we were forced to pick [white or other]. Now, I [would] have that choice."

The need for a MENA category was also underscored in a recent study from the University of Illinois Chicago. The report detailed how Arab Americans across Chicagoland experience discrimination and inequities in all areas of life. But the authors said because their experiences are not quantified, this group is not being served by organizations and government agencies.

After CBS 2's initial story in May of 2021, the state of Illinois added a new category for Arab Americans to collect data on vaccinations. Leaders of community organizations believe this showed the state can collect data on Arab Americans across all categories.

"I think this is our first tool, or proof, to say, there's no excuse," Taha said at the time. "There's no excuse now to create that category."