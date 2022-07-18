Applications now available for free bikes in Chicago

Watch CBS News
By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  If you're looking for a new set of wheels to get around town, why not consider getting a bicycle?

Applications are now available for Bike Chicago, a new program designed to give out free bikes to Chicagoans. It's part of the Chicago Department of Transportation's initiative to fight climate change.

Over the next four years, 5,000 bikes and maintenance gear will be given to people who qualify. Applications will be accepted through August 4th.

 You can see if you're eligible and apply online. Click here to apply and for more information on the city's website.

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 11:40 AM

