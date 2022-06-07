Applications for next 24th Ward alderman due Tuesday night

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to be the next 24th Ward alderman, you need to get your application in by 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in applying to be the next 24th Ward alderman can submit an application to aldermanicvacancy@cityofchicago.org or mail applications to City Hall care of the 24th Ward Vacancy Committee.

Applicants must have lived in the 24th Ward for at least one year before the appointment.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will then announce her decision for City Council approval.

The vacancy comes after Alderman Michael Scott Jr. resigned from his council post to take a job with Cinespace Studios as the new Director of Industry and Community Relations.

Scott had been Alderman of the 24th Ward since 2015. Before that he worked at the Chicago Park District for 12 years.